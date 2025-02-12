Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 241.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.05. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $110.89.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

