Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UTF opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.94%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

