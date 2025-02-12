Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $49.73 and a one year high of $63.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.