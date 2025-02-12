Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,579 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,443,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,172,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,133,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,296,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $198.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $159.39 and a 1-year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

