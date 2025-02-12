Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3,374.3% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 531,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 665,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,406,000 after purchasing an additional 463,492 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 182.1% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,715,000 after buying an additional 443,291 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,103,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,339,000 after buying an additional 391,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,538,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $66.61.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

