Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess by 59.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Hess by 157.2% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.88.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Hess’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $13,729,733.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,465 shares in the company, valued at $33,914,927. The trade was a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HES

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.