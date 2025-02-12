Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,827 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $246.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.03. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

