Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

