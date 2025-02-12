Focus Financial Network Inc. Takes $2.45 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $103.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.10.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

