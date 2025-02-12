Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

