Focus Financial Network Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 106,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.