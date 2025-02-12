Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $314,169.52 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $314,169.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,051.28. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 24th, Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $536,424.00.
- On Friday, January 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $174,724.13.
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $483,964.91.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $234,102.75.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.01 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58.
HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
