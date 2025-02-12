Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells 2,940 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Chess sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $156,202.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,531.49. This trade represents a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Robert Chess sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Chess sold 3,504 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $181,682.40.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

