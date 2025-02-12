Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Buys $248,940.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Free Report) insider Ken Rizvi bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,614.50. This trade represents a 14.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $115.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 261.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 58.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

