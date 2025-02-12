Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,198.80. This represents a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 572,824 shares of company stock valued at $53,611,715. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,068.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $100.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

