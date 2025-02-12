Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 357.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,073 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,371,000 after buying an additional 2,628,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,234,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,064,000 after acquiring an additional 669,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,835,000 after acquiring an additional 267,372 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,827,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,369,000 after purchasing an additional 296,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,485,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 347,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.