Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 24,605 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,605 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCW. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,209.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 760,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 737,378 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 52,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,276 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

