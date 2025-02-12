Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 458 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 459.56 ($5.72), with a volume of 566959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466 ($5.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 712 ($8.87) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.16 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 509.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 530.51.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

