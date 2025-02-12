Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 458 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 459.56 ($5.72), with a volume of 566959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466 ($5.80).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 712 ($8.87) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Yellow Cake
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
About Yellow Cake
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.