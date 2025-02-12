Clarivate (CLVT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $660.13 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. Clarivate has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,665,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,665,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLVT

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.