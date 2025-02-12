Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.95 and last traded at C$21.64, with a volume of 35860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.73.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is -154.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aura Minerals Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$161,500.00. Company insiders own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.