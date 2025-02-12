CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,068,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 578% from the average session volume of 157,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CANEX Metals Stock Up 28.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 43.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.19.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

