Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.47 and last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 288437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Safran from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

