Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $13,799,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,200. This trade represents a 48.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.43.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $263.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

