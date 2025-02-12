Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

TCBI stock opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. The trade was a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,402 shares of company stock worth $510,777. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

