Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Azenta were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 20.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Azenta by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Azenta Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William L. Cornog acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $584,298. This represents a 554.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Marotta bought 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,067.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,681.76. This trade represents a 14.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,423 shares of company stock valued at $57,020. Company insiders own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.