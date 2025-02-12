Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after acquiring an additional 746,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18,430.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 552,900 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 260,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 218,132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

