102,416 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (BATS:DECU) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (BATS:DECU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Separately, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:DECU opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.90.

