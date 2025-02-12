Entropy Technologies LP Buys 7,121 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 1.32.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

