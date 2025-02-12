Entropy Technologies LP Takes $851,000 Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THG. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of THG stock opened at $160.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.66 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.