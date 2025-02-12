Entropy Technologies LP Takes $643,000 Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

