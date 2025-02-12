Entropy Technologies LP Has $792,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,567 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 251,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

