Entropy Technologies LP Sells 2,033 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $314.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.12 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

