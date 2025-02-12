Entropy Technologies LP Sells 16,653 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 516.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the period. Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,090,000. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 103,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after buying an additional 39,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.46. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.