Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.53.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $585.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $557.29 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

