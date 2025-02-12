Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $258,000 in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,850,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after buying an additional 70,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 377.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,893 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance
Shares of MSDL stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Profile
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
