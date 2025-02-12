Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.45. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

