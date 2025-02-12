Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 888 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,539,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,990,000 after purchasing an additional 430,587 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $808,783,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,040,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,233,000 after buying an additional 268,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,019,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,647,000 after buying an additional 185,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,956,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,270,000 after buying an additional 216,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of ES opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

