Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Decreases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 968,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,627,000 after acquiring an additional 226,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ VGLT opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
