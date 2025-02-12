Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 206,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

XOM opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $490.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

