Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Grows Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 209.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 248.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $54,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 400.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.