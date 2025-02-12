Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

