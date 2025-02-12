Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 140,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

