Equitable Trust Co. Sells 119 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after buying an additional 60,576 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
IJJ opened at $127.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.67 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.23.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
