Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOCT. Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,890,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at about $606,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS:KOCT opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

