Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,826 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.