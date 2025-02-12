Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 632 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPA opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $54.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

