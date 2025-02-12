Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,000. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 206,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

