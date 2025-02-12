Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 114,583 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $9,422,160.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,191,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,761,964.85. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:K opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. BNP Paribas downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,435,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,322,000 after purchasing an additional 281,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,489,000 after buying an additional 731,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,725,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,052,000 after buying an additional 196,564 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,383 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

