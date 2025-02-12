Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,521,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,487,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000.

BATS IFRA opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

