LegalZoom.com’s (LZ) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

LZ stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 179.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 83.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

